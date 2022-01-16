US$219 million offshore wind power plant put into operation in Tra Vinh

Dong Hai 1 wind power plant has a scale of 25 wind towers with each turbine having a capacity of 4MW, reaching a total capacity of 100MW.

To build 25 wind towers, the construction company used a 130m high crane and a lifting force of more than 1,200 tons to assemble 75 wind vanes into the pillars at a height of 105m in the middle of the sea.

After nearly 10 months of construction, Trung Nam Group transported about 70,000 tons of equipment, more than 18,000 tons of steel over a distance of more than 12,000km with 1,100 engineers and workers driving 115,000m of steel piles directly to the seabed to build the foundation of the wind pillars.

Previously, Trung Nam Group built Trung Nam Tra Vinh Solar Power Plant. The project has a total investment of more than VND3,500 billion with a total capacity of 165MWp. The project has a scale of 171ha, including 32 inverter stations, one substation 2x90 MVA, and more than 440,000 solar panels installed on more than 7,000 racks.

The plant has been built in the place, where inefficient farming land has become a potential solar energy project offering employment to local workers.

Trung Nam Group is also continuing to implement many energy projects to achieve the goal of bringing 10GW more into the national power grid by 2027.

Specifically, Trung Nam Group is actively implementing a plan to bring 900 onshore, nearshore, and offshore wind towers to projects in the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak, Gia Lai, the Mekong Delta Province of Tra Vinh, and the Central Province of Ninh Thuan.

Intending to implement energy projects contributing to national energy security, Trung Nam Group continues to implement many energy projects, especially renewable energy, becoming one of the largest private enterprises in Vietnam in the field of energy.

By Quoc Bao – Translated by Anh Quan