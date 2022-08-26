An Giang to host hot air balloon festival on National Day

The hot air balloon festival will take place at Ta Pa – Soai Chek tourism site in Tri Ton District.



The hot air balloon festival will take place at Ta Pa – Soai Chek tourism site in Tri Ton District for three days from September 1 to September 3.

The festival will gather 17 hot air balloons of all kinds, including grade-1 hot air balloons flying at heights from 20 to 40 meters, three ones flying at a maximum height of 50 meters above the ground which shall take passengers to enjoy sightseeing at Tri Ton District.The operation hours will start from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m.At the opening ceremony, around 600 officers, officials, employees, armed forces, ethnic minorities, local people and pupils will gather in the shape of a Vietnam map and perform the flag-salute ceremony with the largest scale so far in Tri Ton District.The 200-meter-wide national flag will be lifted to a height of 50 meters. The first-grade colorful hot air balloons will massively fly in the sky to celebrate National Day.The paragliding wings will fly around the space of the flag-salute ceremony and spray red smoke.Along with the hot air balloon festival, the People’s Committee of Tri Ton District will also organize lantern night serving for customers to take photos at Ta Pa Lake on the night of September 1, and in the square of Thai Quoc Hung walking street on the night of September 2.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong