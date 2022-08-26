HCMC hot air balloon festival to celebrate National Day

Illustrative image (Photo: vnexpress)



The information was announced by Vice Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam at a press conference held by the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control and economic recovery on August 25.





The highlight of the programme will be a hot air balloon performance over the Saigon River Tunnel on September 2, Nam said.Meanwhile, water sports and paragliding activities will be organised along the river bank, he added.At the press conference, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam updated participants on the disbursement of housing rental subsidies for local labourers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic under a decision by the Prime Minister.As of August 25, as much as VND417.5 billion (over US$17.8 million) was disbursed, benefiting over 770,000 labourers from 24,388 enterprises, accounting for 43.14% of the estimates.To ensure progress of the disbursement, the municipal People’s Committee has asked authorities of districts and Thu Duc city to complete the scheme by August 30, Lam said.

Vietnamplus