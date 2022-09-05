Airports have strong potential for growth

Da Nang International Airport is expected to receive 25 million passengers a year by 2030. (Photo: SGGP)

Based on transport demand and the situation of the socio-economic development, the Ministry of Transport will consider allocating flights between these airfields to ensure effective exploitation and create a driving force for investment development of Chu Lai Airport.

In the stage with a vision towards 2050, the CAAV has checked and updated information on the capacity planning of airports that have the potential for breakthrough growth, including Van Don and Chu Lai airports which are expected to handle from 12 to 20 million passengers per year and 28 to 30 million arrivals per year, respectively.

The CAAV has coordinated with consulting units to form a plan for Cam Ranh International Airport in the Central coastal province of Khanh Hoa for the period after 2030 with a vision to 2050; and proposed construction planning of military airports used for civilian purposes.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh