US$1 billion proposed for first phase of upgrade plan of Cam Ranh Int'l Airport

Cam Ranh International Airport



Under the CAAV’s proposal, Cam Ranh International Airport will have an annual capacity of 25 million passengers and 55,000 tons of goods a year in the period until 2030, and 75 aircraft parking slots designed to receive advanced planes.

Besides the existing terminal T2 with a capacity of four million passengers a year, the CAAV proposed a construction project of the terminal T1 that can serve 21 million passengers a year, including 8.5 million domestic travelers and 12.5 million international arrivals in the 2021-2030 period. It is expected to be capable of welcoming 36 million passengers and 100,000 tons of goods a year by 2050, and have 102 aircraft parking spaces.

The total investment capital is estimated at VND39, 376 billion (US$1.7 billion), including VND24,311 billion (US$1 billion) in the 2021-2030 period. The tally for the period after 2030 with a vision to 2050 is VND15,065 billion (US$643 million).



Under the decision No. 1006/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister approving an upgrade for Cam Ranh International Airport to receive 5.5 million passengers a year by 2020 and 8 million travelers by 2030, however, the airfield has served 10 million arrivals in 2019.





By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh