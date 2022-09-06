60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations celebrated in Can Tho

An art performance at the event



The event is part of the activities marking the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 as well as the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Attending the meeting was Lao Consul General to HCMC Phimpha Keomixay, Deputy Head of the delegation of National Assembly deputies of Can Tho City, leaders of institutes and universities, war veterans, and 200 students.

The program presented the traditional relationship, solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos in the struggle for national independence and construction as well as encouraged people, especially the young generation, to maintain and strengthen Vietnam-Lao relations.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Thuc Hien hosted a reception for Lao Consul General to HCMC Phimpha Keomixay.

On September 4, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) and the Vietnam - Laos Friendship Association in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Lao Consul General to HCMC Phimpha Keomixay (L) presents a gift to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Thuc Hien. An art performance at the event

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh