Trial of fatal child abuse case held in public

Two prosecutors including Le Thi Yen Nhu and Phan Trung Hai of the HCMC People's Procuracy will perform the right of prosecution. Four lawyers will participate in the trial to protect the rights of the victim while two others will defend Nguyen Kim Trung Thai and Nguyen Vo Quynh Trang.

Trang came from Gia Lai Province and is living in Binh Thanh District. The woman is being accused of beating and torturing her lover’s daughter, N.T.V.A, an eight-year-old girl to the point of death. It is said that she was angry at Thai’s parents who have not allowed them to get married while the man does not want to have children with her.



The Investigation Agency said that V.A and her father are living in the apartment building, Topaz 2 Saigon Pearl in Binh Thanh District’s Ward 22 after her parents divorced. V.A was harshly treated and became a victim of Trang who used physical punishment and inflicted pain on the child after she came to live with them.

On the afternoon of December 22, 2021, V.A. was brutally and repeatedly abused for four hours before her death. Thai did not report it to the police and deleted all the data in the family’s camera.

The case of fatal child maltreatment shocked the public and attracted a lot of attention from people and the media.

Source: VNA – Translated by Kim Khanh