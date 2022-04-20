HCMC Police completes files of fatal abuse of 8-year-old girl

Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang at the Investigation Agency of the Binh Thanh District’s Police Department

Trang has been accused of manslaughter and the abuse of people while her lover Nguyen Kim Trung Thai who is the father of the girl has been convicted of concealing the crime and abusing his daughter.

The Investigation Agency of the Binh Thanh District’s Police Department in HCMC on December 28 issued a temporary arrest warrant for two months and a decision to prosecute Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, for beating V.A for four hours. The girl was transferred to the hospital for emergency care on December 22. Doctors found her dead with many injuries and suspected that the child was beaten to death. Thai then tried to delete all data from the cameras.

Large bruises are identified on the body of the eight-year-old girl

The Binh Thanh District’s Police Department in HCMC on December 31 made an urgent decision to arrest Nguyen Kim Trung Thai, 36 who is convicted of an accessory charge in the death of his eight-year-old girl.

The Investigation Agency said that V.A was living with her father in an apartment building in Binh Thanh District’s Ward 22 after her parents divorced. V.A was harshly treated and became a victim of Trang who used physical punishment and inflicted pain on the child after she came to live with them.

People living in the apartment building said that they heard the little girl cried for being beaten before she died.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh