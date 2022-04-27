Police to crack down on street racing, gatherings resulting in public disorder

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau this afternoon said that the campaign was implemented under the direction of the Prime Minister to ensure traffic order and safety during the holidays marking the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2022) and the 136th anniversary of May Day (May 1).

Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Transport was assigned to collaborate with the HCMC Department of Public Security and relevant agencies, units to promptly carry out the plans of ensuring safety for passengers and freight transport under new normal conditions; suspend the operation of illegal bus stations, boat stations, vehicles failing to meet technical safety standards without rescue equipment, and those carrying passengers in excess of the permitted capacity.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Department of Public Security was assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to focus on inspecting, controlling, and strictly handling cases violating regulations on traffic orders on roads, railways, and inland waterways.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong