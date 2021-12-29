HCMC's authority asks strict investigation of fatal child maltreatment

Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang at the scene



Under an urgent dispatch signed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc on December 28, the Department of Police is required to take responsibility for clearing the child maltreatment fatality quickly.

The Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs must cooperate with the People’s Committee of Binh Thanh District to give instructions and supervise the process of investigation.

The Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs has also to coordinate with the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to strengthen propaganda on child abuse prevention to avoid any case from happening.

On December 28, the Investigation Agency of the Binh Thanh District’s Police Department in HCMC approved a decision on prosecution and detention of Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, 26, for child maltreatment that led to the death of an eight-year-old girl who is her lover’s daughter.

