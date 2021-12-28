Woman arrested, prosecuted for fatal child abuse

Vo Nguyen Quynh Trang, 26 has been arrested and prosecuted for child maltreatment that led to the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Trang came from Gia Lai Province and is living in Binh Thanh District and is being investigated for the alleged physical abuse of N.T.V.A, 8, her lover’s daughter.



The girl was transferred to hospital for emergency care on December 22. Doctors found her dead with many injuries and suspected that the child was beaten to death.

The Investigation Agency said that V.A and father are living in an apartment building in Binh Thanh District’s Ward 22 after her parents divorced. V.A was harshly treated and became a victim of Trang who used physical punishment and inflicted pain on the child after she came to live with them.

People living in the apartment building said that they heard the little girl cried for being beating before she died.







By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh