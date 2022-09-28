HCMC: 298 bars, karaoke parlors, dance clubs fined VND 1.7 billion

The functional force inspects a karaoke lounge in Go Vap District.

The Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the Department of Public Security on September 28 said that the division discovered 298 karaoke, bar and discotheque services with 448 violations against fire safety regulations.



The local police departments of districts 1,5,8,10,12,3,6,7, Go Vap, Cu Chi, Tan Phu, Tan Binh and Binh Chanh suspended the operation of 11 facilities and asked 50 others to temporarily halt the operation while 80 services submitted the application for temporary business suspension.

In the coming time, the inspection delegations will continue to make lists of bars, discos, and karaoke lounges for close supervision and monitoring of their implementation of instructions; strictly ask enterprises to stop the operation or withdraw their business license if they do not ensure fire prevention and fighting measures.

The functional force inspects a karaoke lounge in Go Vap District. The functional force inspects a karaoke lounge in Go Vap District.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh