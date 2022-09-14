HCMC, Binh Duong suspend operation of many bars, karaoke parlors, dance clubs

The fire prevention and fighting work at all karaoke parlors and bars have been inspected.

Common violations included a lack of fire prevention and control measures and large advertisements that hindered an emergency exit in case of a fire.



The HCMC's Fire Prevention and Fighting Police Department has coordinated with districts and Thu Duc City to conduct an overall inspection of 460 bars, karaoke parlors, and dance clubs throughout the city from August 17- September 17.

On the same day, Binh Duong Province announced that it suspended the operation of 37 karaoke parlors, including 22 facilities in the largest cities of the province, including Thuan An and Di An. The province has carried out an overall inspection of all karaoke shops and imposed administrative fines on 119 shops, worth VND1.7 billion, and asked shops to improve fire safety and ensure essential fire prevention equipment.



The fire prevention and fighting work at all karaoke parlors and bars in Binh Duong and Hanoi have been inspected, following the karaoke parlor tragic fire that killed 33 people in Binh Duong on September 6 night.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh