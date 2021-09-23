Vaccine is top factor for reopening plan: HCMC Party Chief

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at a working session with Binh Tan District . (Photo: SGGP)



He asked

He asked Binh Tan District to put more effort into controlling the pandemic and giving knowledge and essential life skills to local people for a new normal, where its people can live with the virus.

It's entirely impossible that the district may turn into a green, clean and safe area at least at this time. The people need to know how to use a Covid-19 self test and monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus.

The district must maintain the mobile healthcare stations’ operation, promote the public and private medical systems and the combination of western and oriental medicine in treating Covid-19 patients.



At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Vaccination is the key to further economic recovery, reopening and reducing the spread of the virus, the number of new cases and severe patients, and mortality in patients with Covid-19. Vaccine and testing are the main factors to manage transmission sources and control F0 cases, he stressed.

He also expressed his sincere sympathy to the locals for their challenges of the living conditions and activities of everyday life during the stricter social distancing period.

The City’s Party leader asked the district to continue to fairly and sufficiently distribute assistance and support to people; apply information technology in providing Covid-19 aid package, creating and updating statistics of people who got vaccinated and recovered Covid-19 patients; adjust the district’s Covid-19 map.

In addition, he delegated Binh Tan to pay attention to the building plans on conditions for businesses and employees to resume operation and go back to work in the new normal state, and the development of social housing.

He also highly appreciated the district’s efforts in the pandemic prevention and control activities, especially reducing the number of severe cases and Covid-19 deaths.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that HCMC has strictly implemented the Resolution 86 of the Government on the implementation of urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery in HCMC after September 15. However, only three districts of 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio have brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control in accordance with criteria on controlling the disease issued by the Ministry of Health. Other districts have yet approached the principals of disease elimination, including Binh Tan District.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District Le Van Thinh reported that the district sees an average number of 1,266 new cases and 950 recovered Covid-19 patients per day. The first dose vaccination rate reached more than 98 percent while the second dose rate was nearly 30 percent of the total population aged 18 and over.

The district has provided support for nearly 180,000 residents, 225,000 welfare bags, 1,680 tons of rice to 1120,000 people, 125,300 gifts to needy people; and granted scholarships to 35 disadvantaged children who have lost parents due to Covid-19.

The district has made every effort to control the pandemic in different phases from September 30 to October 15 and get some good control in the end of October.



Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Tan District Le Van Thinh



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh