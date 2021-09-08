Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen speaks at a working session with the city’s Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On the other hand, vaccine, medicine and the people’s awareness are critical factors in the battle against the virus, the City’s Party Chief emphasized.



He acknowledged the significant contributions of the frontline workers in the hospital, including healthcare professionals of HCMC and localities across the country, the volunteer force, especially the religious volunteers who have made every effort to treat and care for Covid-19 patients.

The Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC expressed his sincere sympathy to frontline workers for their challenges of the living conditions, activities of everyday life and the shortage of medical supplies.

He said that the Party, Government and the People of HCMC always appreciate the dedication and efforts that the healthcare force has made to help the city since this pandemic started.

The City’s Party leader hoped the Covid-19 pandemic to be quickly brought under control so that the healthcare staff, who have been staying in hospitals to care for Covid-19 patients for several months, can come back home.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son speaks at the event.

According to Director of Cho Ray Hospital cum Director of the HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital , Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc, the municipal Intensive Care Hospital has currently the volunteer force of more than 1,658 people who are caring for Covid-19 patients in the hospital. In which religious volunteers play an important role in helping healthcare workers to focus on treating patients.

Located in Thu Duc City’s Tan Phu Ward, the hospital has been established from transforming a part of the Unit 2 of the HCMC Oncology Hospital with a capacity of 1,000 beds. The medical facility has received over 2,628 patients after 55-day operation, including 600 people who recovered from Covid-19, 749 mild patients and 689 severe persons being under treatment and 695 deaths.

Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh said that the religious force has more than 211 volunteers joining the pandemic prevention. They support the healthcare workers to care for patients and encourage them during the treatment.

Meanwhile the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion has sent 125 medical officers to help the HCMC Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital in treating patients, said Dr. Vu Duc Binh, head of a delegation of medical staff of the institute.



