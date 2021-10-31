Thu Duc City starts social housing project with 1,000 units for workers

At the groundbreaking ceremony

The project located at the address No.100 Vo Chi Cong Street in Thanh My Loi Ward covers on an area of two hectares, including the construction area of 1.5 hectares. It has four blocks, including three of 9-story buildings and one 5-storey building.



The project has a total investment capital of around VND 1,200 billion (US$52.6 million) and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, HCMC Finance and Investment State Owned Company (HFIC) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that the company has offered financial support to housing projects for workers in Thu Duc City, including this project carried out by the Thu Thiem Group with a loan of over VND800 billion in response to the city’s policy on strengthening providing social homes for workers.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung, the construction is one of the first projects for workers in Thu Duc since the city’s establishment. The city has many processing and industrial zones, high tech parks with nearly 200,000 laborers. About 70 percent of them are immigrant workers who are living in substandard rental housing and slums. Social housing development project for workers is one of Thu Duc’s key plans in the 2021-2025 period to meet a huge demand for housing.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh