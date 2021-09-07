Shippers, employees of supermarkets proposed to operate until 9 pm

The Department of Trade and Industry of HCMC has proposed the municipal People’s Committee to allow shippers and employees of supermarkets proposed to operate until 9 pm. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, employees of supermarkets, convenience stores and grocery shops will be permitted to travel from 6 am to 9 pm.

According to the city’s Department of Trade and Industry, HCMC has currently 2,714 places providing essential commodities, including 92 supermarkets, 2,100 convenience stores and 522 grocery shops that have basically met the people’s demand for essential goods; and helped 1,275,708 households shop for food from August 23 to present.

The number of orders has recently increased while supermarkets and convenience stores see a shortage of employees and delivery workers who prepare commodities and transport goods to people. Additionally, the volunteer force of the quarters has not got delivery experience. Therefore the rate of the completed orders has not yet met expectations



