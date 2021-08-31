Shippers delivering essential goods get free Covid-19 test

The certification of negative test result allows delivery workers to pass through Covid-19 control stations in the city. (Photo: SGGP)



According the list of delivery workers in the latest update by the Department of Industry and Trade, there are 17,449 shippers who are allowed to resume transport of essential goods across districts in HCMC.

Delivery people shipping essential goods in the red zones, including Thu Duc City and districts of 8, 12, Vo Vap, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon will be collected samples for Covid-19 testing once a day.

Delivery workers in the other districts will get tested for coronavirus once every two days. The testing time is from 5 am to 6 am.

The certification of negative test result only needs the signature of military medical officer of the mobile healthcare stations or can be sent to shippers ‘phone number. The certificate allows delivery workers to pass through Covid-19 control stations in the city, said Ms. Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai.

For August 29 at 6 am, HCMC had 205,566 people infected with Covid-19, including 205,023 community transmission cases and 443 imported cases. There were 40,259 Covid-19 patients being treated.



Early in the morning of August 31, HCMC recorded 216,314 people infected with Covid-19, including 215,869 community transmission cases and 445 imported cases. There were 40,133 Covid-19 patients being treated, including 2,449 children under age 16, 2,736 severe patients with the help of ventilators, 16 patients at increased risk of severe illness received extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

From August 1 to present, the total number of patients released from different hospitals was 107,216.

The number of cases of F0 patients being treated at home is 83,643; 20,604 people in centralized quarantine facilities.

The number of F1 cases being quarantined at home is 19,098; 2,824 individuals in centralized quarantine facilities.

