SGGP Newspaper offers 1,000 spring editions to frontline forces

Deputy Secretary of the Party’s Committee of Vung Tau City Le Thi Thanh Binh sent her thankfulness to SGGP Newspaper during the passing time on propagandizing activities of Vung Tau City.

On the occasion, Ms. Le Thi Thanh Binh expressed her deep thankfulness to the HCMC Party’s Committee and the Municipal People’s Committee for sending medical staff to Vung Tau City to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, including 40 doctors and medical staff working in Vung Tau City during the Lunar New Year 2022.The SGGP Newspaper’s spring editions offering program was sponsored by Hung Thinh Corporation to bring spiritual food to the frontline forces and encourage them to continue the Covid-19 fight and protect the maritime sovereignty during the Tet holiday.

By Nong Ngan – Translated by Huyen Huong