SGGP Newspaper wins third prize of beautiful spring publication’s cover

An exhibition displaying award-winning publications is held in the HCMC Book Street to raise charity funds for needy people on Tet holidays from January 23- February 15.

The organizer also granted the first prize to the Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, two second prizes to the Giao Duc (Education) Newspaper and the Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper.



Two remaining third prizes went to the Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper and the Van Nghe (Arts) Newspaper.

Last year, the proceeds of sale of award-winning publications collected nearly VND31 million to donate to disadvantaged old artists in the Artist Nursing Home and journalists with a fatal disease and reporters who are injured because of an accident at work

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's special issue on the Lunar New Year



By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh