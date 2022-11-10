SGGP Newspaper has two newly-appointed Deputy Editors-in-Chief

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (C) hand over the appointment decision to journalist Nguyen Khac Van and Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong. (Photo: Viet Dung)



The appointment period is five years.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (3rd, L) poses for a photo with SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board. (Photo: Viet Dung)

ournalist Nguyen Khac Van has a Bachelor of Computer Studies, a Master of Journalism and Communications and Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue highly appreciated the new-appointed leaders of SGGP Newspaper who have had rich experiences in the field of journalism. Mr. Khue desired that the new Deputy Editors-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper would join hands with SGGP Newspaper’s editorial board to take efforts to catch up with the new trends in communications and advanced technologies and strongly use information technology in the journalism field.Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong has a Master of Economics and Advanced Political Theory and Public Administration.

