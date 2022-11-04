Korean journalist delegation visits SGGP Newspaper

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van (R) discusses with the representative of the delegation of Korean journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van said that SGGP Newspaper was established only five days after Saigon was liberated. From the first printed daily newspaper of the South under the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, up to now, after nearly 50 years of development, the newspaper has had many publications, including printed SGGP newspaper in Vietnamese and Chinese, SGGP Financial Investment newspaper, and SGGP Online newspaper in Vietnamese, English, and Chinese.



According to Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, in the context that printed newspapers are facing fierce competition with other types of online newspapers and social networks, SGGP Newspaper still maintains its goals with quick and accurate information and is considered one of the official information channels, verifiable against false information on social networks.



Mr. Nguyen Khac Van (L), General Sub-editor of SGGP Newspaper, gives a gift to Mr. Lee Hee-yong, KPF Executive Director. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Lee Hee-yong said that the delegation consisted of journalists from press agencies, such as World Daily, Korea Daily, Seoul Economic Daily, and KBS Television.



During its visit to learn about press activities in Hanoi and HCMC, the delegation was impressed by the strong development in the relations between Vietnam and Korea and believed that the visit would open up opportunities for the Korean press to understand more about the country and Vietnamese people, thereby enhancing cooperation and information exchange.



On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van answered some questions from Korean journalists about the activities of the SGGP Newspaper in particular and of the Vietnamese press in general. Mr. Nguyen Khac Van added that SGGP Newspaper had been constantly innovating the quality of its contents and diversifying information to meet the increasing needs of its readers. In addition, the newspaper focuses on updating journalism models in the digital era and applying new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, to professional activities. He expressed his wish to promote exchanges and study with the Korean press, one of the leading press in Asia.

The delegation of Korean journalists at SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Gia Bao