Reasons why confirmed cases are on the rise again: Health Department Director

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai (L) attend the conference.

The statement was made by Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong at a conference which was held by the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on March 9 with the participation of Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, leaders of Thu Duc City and districts across the city.



The Delta variant had caused a devastating second wave of coronavirus in countries around the world while the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across nations is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant with its descendants of the BA.2 and BA.1 variants, he added.

Researchers have predicted that the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicro spreads faster than BA.1 and might cause a fresh surge of Covid infections in India by the end of March.

Vaccination provides a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization. Therefore the city must continue to boost the vaccination campaign in the coming time, he said.

According to Deputy Director of the Health Department of the city Nguyen Huu Hung, HCMC has managed more than 93,000 Covid-19 patients (F0), including 87,000 people being treated at home, 750 cases in quarantine facilities, and over 5,000 patients in field hospitals.

The city recorded nearly 37,500 Covid-19 cases in schools last week, presenting a twofold increase compared to the last week. The departments of Health, Training and Education have updated an official set of safety assessment criteria in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic in school issued by the municipal People's Committee.

The Deputy Director of the Health Department of the city stressed that only educational facilities that meet Covid-19 regulations will be allowed to organize full-day classes,





By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh