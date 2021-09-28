Police probe into Covid-19 drugs trading involving medical staff

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Huynh Quang Tuyen at the press brief (Photo: SGGP)

In the afternoon of September 27, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control coordinated with the Central Propaganda Department to hold a press conference to provide information on the pandemic development in the city.

At the conference, Deputy Head of the city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said as of September 26, HCMC has recorded approximately 372,202 Covid-19 infection cases and 122 deaths announced by the Ministry of Health.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Huynh Quang Tuyen said that in the past time, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department has stepped up the management of the area, grasping the situation with the attention of those who take advantage of the prevention and control of t he Covid-19 epidemic to illegally distribute vaccines as well as illegal trading of medical supplies and equipment for epidemic prevention and production of fake commodities.

Accordingly, the city police have prosecuted three economic officials and medical workers in facilities in districts Binh Tan and Tan Phu for collecting money in a free vaccination program from people making an illegal profit of VND51.8 million.

In addition, the City Police also prosecuted one person for posting information of providing travel documents, vaccinations, and antiviral drugs on social networks to the fraudulent appropriation of property.

Regarding inspection and supervision, police officers have worked in 12 checkpoints citywide and 39 other venues in districts adjacent to neighboring provinces with surveillance cameras.

In the respect of the third support package, a representative from the municipal Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs said that the city has given the support to residents who have been facing difficulties during the social distancing; however, there have been some hiccups along the way resulting in delays in some areas.

Regarding the health sector’s future mission, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, said medical workers will treat patients suffering common illnesses in addition to Covid-19 patients. Field medical facilities will return to their original function if there are a few infection cases of Covid-19.

Furthermore, he said hospitals in districts will return to their original function first to receive, examine and treat people with common disease. Up to now, District 7 Hospital and Cu Chi District General Hospital which arelocated in the first green zones in the city have transferred all Covid-19 cases to other facilities to receive patients with common sicknesses in the next few days.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong