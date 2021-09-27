District 7 launches Command Center for Covid-19 prevention, economic recovery

Mr. Nen talks to employees of the center (Photo: SGGP)

The district Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday officially introduced the Command Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery. The center has switchboard 1022 to receive dwellers’ complaints and handle them.

The center will participate in an online meeting between District 7's Steering Committee for Epidemic Prevention and Control and agencies in the district.

According to Secretary Nen, the center is the city’s preparation for the new normal

Mr. Nen said that the most important step in the coming time is disease control. "If you want to be safe, you have to control it", he said. District 7 has controlled the disease based on vaccination, social security, and management of people infected with Covid-19.

Regarding the establishment of the Command Center for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery in District 7, Mr. Nen believed that the district would carry out it well and it would be seen as a good example for replication in other districts.

Mr. Nen talks to leaders of the center (Photo: SGGP) After the launch ceremony, the Chief of the city’s Party Committee visited and encouraged the team of employees in the Command Center for Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery in District 7. He respectfully acknowledged the contribution of information technology engineers who worked with District 7 to build the Center.

He affirmed the center is playing a pivotal role when the district enters the new normal.

Prior, Chief of the district Party Committee Vo Khac Thai said that District 7 will be one of the districts chosen by the municipal People’s Committee to resume its dual goal of fighting the pandemic while ensuring socio-economic development.

According to the Secretary of the District Party Committee of District 7, the Center must strictly control the epidemic, analyzing information accurately to give consultations to district administrators.

