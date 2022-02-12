Overseas Vietnamese gives initiative for HCMC to recover after Covid-19

The delegates participate in a seminar to meet outstanding Vietnamese expats at the beginning of the lunar new year.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said that the city may face difficulties and the pandemic could be unpredictable in 2022. Therefore, the city highly appreciated the contribution by Vietnamese overseas which is considered to be one of the key factors in the city's recovery and development apart from the city’s efforts and Central support.

At the seminar, Steve Bui, a Vietnamese living in Japan, Chairman of Delta E&C proposed the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs establish a consultant team for export enterprises. The proposal was highly appreciated by Deputy Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Meanwhile, Peter Hong, a Vietnamese Australian, Standing Deputy Chairman cum General Secretary of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) said that the remittances to Vietnam were just a minor contribution compared with the greater contribution of competencies and knowledge by overseas Vietnamese. During the past time, overseas Vietnamese have contributed a lot of initiatives and opinions, he hoped the city would record and implement these initiatives and opinions if they are suitable and have feedback.



Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan assigned the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to summarize and report the results for the overseas Vietnamese to show the goodwill of the city on listening and acting.He directed the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to concern more about the desire of Vietnamese expats in giving opinions, initiatives and looking for investment opportunities to promote export activities of local enterprises.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong