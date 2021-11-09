HCMC extends financial aid for Covid-19 isolated, treated residents

A work between Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and leaders of District 11 and District 3
At the inspections, Deputy Chairman Hoan required localities to continue to disburse financial support for the rest cases.
As for poor, near-poor households and those who are eligible for monthly social insurance allowance with the difficult circumstance, they can be considered for support.
Regarding self-employed households who are isolated or perform Covid-19 treatment, HCMC allowed finishing disbursement of financial support until December 31, 2021.
For other cases, the two districts stopped the support process and made a list to send to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City to summarize and report to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for consideration and decision.
The two districts must also make a list and propose to handle cases receiving the support more than once.
