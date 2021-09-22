HCMC to finish disbursement of third financial support package before October

Director of the Municipal Department of Labor,
Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan
Sharing with the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, Director of the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan provided more information about the city’s third Covid-19 pandemic relief package.
Being different from the first and second pandemic support packages, the third package will send the relief to each person of households without distinguishing temporary and permanent residents.
Accordingly, the third financial support package is estimated at over VND7,347 billion (US$323 million) from the city budget.
The list of beneficiaries for the third package has been built from the first and second package and updates on new needy people.
The third financial support package will not be dedicated to people receiving pension, those getting allowance due to lost work capacity, people participating in social insurance and people receiving salary in August 2021.
The list of receivers will be announced in the localities and updated on the social welfare management system.
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)
Currently, around 2.2 percent of eligible residents have not received financial support from the city as they are performing isolation at medical facilities or they came back to their hometown.