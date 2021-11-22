The HCMC customs staff inspect imported goods
The consignment of over 22,000 milk cans donated for needy children during the fourth pandemic wave outbreak in HCMC has been performed customs clearance after having test results on food safety.The Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department has proactively contacted the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City to instruct the customs procedures related to the consignment and allow to store 22,000 milk cans while waiting for checking food safety for clearance.
Earlier, on November 14, the Vietnam Food Administration (VFA) under the Ministry of Health had an official letter to announce the test results on food safety for the above-mentioned consignment carried out by the Institute of Hygiene and Public Health of Ho Chi Minh City meeting the current standard requirements.
On the basis, the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City had registered the customs declaration at 11:00 a.m. on November 15 and the customs agencies performed the clearance in accordance with the regulations at 3:00 p.m. on the same day.