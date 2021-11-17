HCMC receives over 23,000 supported milk cans for newborns

Accordingly, the buddhists, Sydney friendship group, Australia-based Nutrico Company donated the consignment for needy children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.



This was a result of the mobilization program launched by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to support Ho Chi Minh City in social welfares activities and controlling the pandemic.

On the occasion, Deputy Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Truong Tri Ngoc Anh and representatives of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC visited and presented the gifts of milk can to needy children in Binh Thanh District and the Children's Hospital 2.

By Tran Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong