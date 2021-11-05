New Covid-19 cases in HCMC tend to surge again in past two weeks

The city's field hospitals record hospitalized patients' surge again in recent days.
According to Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai, by the end of November 3, the Ministry of Health announced 434,777 new coronavirus infections in the community and 531 imported cases.Currently, the city’s health sector has performed treatment for 11,446 patients, including 631 children under 16 years old, 246 patients treated with ventilators and 12 severe ones with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (EMCO).
On November 3, HCMC recorded 944 hospitalized patients and 28 deaths related to SARS-CoV-2.
A press conference of the HCMC Steering Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control yesterday
As for the vaccination process, the city ran out of 7,776,356 first vaccine doses and 5,778,890 second ones.
Mr. Hai worried that a lot of people are subjective and do not strictly follow the regulations on the Covid-19 prevention and control in streets and crowded places after getting vaccinated.
Recently, numerous people have flocked to Nguyen Hue walking street at weekends without wearing facial masks and keeping distance. Many restaurants also have not strictly complied with regulations.
Vice Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Van Vinh Chau informed that in the past two weeks, the number of new coronavirus cases has tended to increase again. Most of the new infections were discovered in export processing zones and industrial parks where workers have not been fully vaccinated.
