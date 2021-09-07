Number of Covid-19 related deaths tends to decrease

Deputy Head of the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the press conference.



According to Deputy Head of the Municipal Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai, by 6 p.m. on September 5, the Ministry of Health announced 251,933 Covid-19 cases, including 251,473 infections in the community and 460 imported ones.

Regarding the home-isolated Covid-19 patient treatment , more new coronavirus cases have been detected in the community from the sample test. Amid the daily Covid-19 surges, the delivery process of medicine bags to those people is slow.

On September 5, the city recorded 2,915 recovered patients , bringing the total of discharged patients from medical facilities to 128,396 ones from January 1 up to now.Currently, the city health sector is treating over 9,000 coronavirus infections, including 1,053 cases with ventilators and 22 severe patients being under ECMO treatment. The death rate of those people putting on ventilator and ECMO treatment is 30 percent to 50 percent.The Ministry of Health just directed the stricter implementation of solutions to reduce Covid-19 related deaths in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities.Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged the strengthening SARS-CoV-2 test in the whole city from now to September 15. All residents in the red and orange areas must be performed rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test at least three times and local people living in the green and yellow areas have to be carried out the test at least once or twice by September 15.As for the vaccination process, HCMC has run out of 6,553,548 doses of vaccines so far.Amid a shortage of Moderna vaccine, Doctor Nguyen Hong Tam, Vice Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that the Ministry of Health provided four vaccines against coronavirus, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Verocell to HCMC.The second routine dose is delayed a few weeks as scheduled but it would not affect the vaccine effectiveness so that the local residents should not worry much.The information was shared at a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control in the city.

By Thanh An, Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong