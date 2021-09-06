Home-isolated Covid-19 patients must have enough medicine, medical equipment

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (right-most) witnesses a handover ceremony of medicine bags to support home-isolated patients in District 8. (Photo: Cao Thang)



Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the working session with District 8's leaders. (Photo: Cao Thang)



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai appreciated the efforts of the local authorities in giving more supports to residents and establishment of isolation area in the locality. However, many Covid-19 cases have not had enough conditions to perform self-isolation at home. For this reason, the district needs to widen the isolation areas to receive more patients or they would be considered to be sent to the city’s isolation areas.

The Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee checks the medicine bags before giving them to Covid-19 patients. (Photo: Cao Thang)



Mr. Hai pays a visit to encourage the medical staff who are working at the mobile medical stations in the locality. (Photo: Cao Thang) After the working session, the Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also visited the military medical staff at mobile medical stations in the locality.

There have been poor people living in rental houses and small alleys in the populous district with nearly 9,000 out of 15,000 coronavirus infections having performed home isolation and treatment so District 8 has been struggling with the pandemic management and control.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong