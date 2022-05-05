Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2022 to open on May 14

A press conference to introduce the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2022

The 18th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2022 with this year's message of “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” will be organized in the context of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam

HCMC sightseeing tour by helicopter is a new

tourist product in the city.



The highlight of the festival will be a space for boosting the demand and introducing new and diversified tourism products of the city including “ Sightseeing tours by helicopter ”, “Speedboat trip around Ho Chi Minh City on the Saigon River”, other tours by road, waterway and air route to the destinations with culture and history value, eco-agriculture and nature experience of Ho Chi Minh City.

A workshop on post- Covid-19 health care

national workshop themed “Regional linking in training and development of high-quality tourism human resources in Vietnam after Covid-19 pandemic”, at 1:30 p.m. on May 13 at Majestic Saigon hotel; a seminar named “Vietnamese Tourism - Opportunities and Challenges in Summer 2022” at Rex Hotel at 2:00 p.m. on May 14 with the participation of leaders of 10 provinces and cities across the country and 150 enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City; an online meeting and exchange program with travel bloggers at 8 p.m. on May 14 at the main stage of Le Van Tam Park; activities to boost medical tourism products.

Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa said that the festival would be a great chance to create a new wave for the national tourism sector and a transformation step in the post-Covid-19 pandemic, enhance the tourism services and promote the images of the city. Besides, it will be an opportunity for localities and enterprises to introduce and spread the typical and special tourism products to local and international travelers.There have been 50 provinces joining in the special event, including Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Bac Kan, Bac Giang, Cao Bang and so on along with 38 travel enterprises, 11 restaurants and the airlines of Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, Vietravel Airlines, Bamboo Airways.The booths at the festival will be arranged into three areas, including an area for promoting tourism of enterprises, districts and medical facilities; an area dedicated to displaying tourism products, tourism destinations and localities’ specialties and a space for cuisine.Apart from the festival, there will be also aIn addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism shall also allow businesses to survey to introduce the destinations and typical tourism products of Ho Chi Minh City, from May 14 to May 15.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong