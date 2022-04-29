Tourists eager to experience of 40-minute HCMC sightseeing helicopter tour

Tourists are eager to experience HCMC sightseeing helicopter tour



This is a tourism product organized by the Municipal Department of Tourism, Military Hospital 175, the Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company and TSTtourist Company.

Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa at the ceremony



Speaking at the ceremony of welcoming passengers, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Le Truong Hien Hoa emphasized that the HCMC sightseeing helicopter tour is one of the tourism products to attract tourists and receive concerns from tourists. In the coming time, the city's tourism industry will continue to launch new products to attract more and more domestic and international tourists.

Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Director of Military Hospital 175 speaks at the ceremony.



According to Major General Nguyen Hong Son, Director of Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense, the current modern facilities of the unit need to be ultimately exploited to serve the needs of the people. A lot of people desire to once sightsee Ho Chi Minh City, where they were born and grew up. For this reason, the Military Hospital 175 and the city's tourism industry strive to bring the unique tourism product to tourists.

A delegation of tourists take a check-in photo at Tan Son Nhat aiprort before departure.

As for the TSTtourist Company, Director of Communications and Marketing Nguyen Minh Man reported that there are the first 60 passengers joining the helicopter tour on April 29 and 30. With the pilot flight program, TST tourist along with the city’s tourism industry and travel businesses is contributing to promoting and developing new and unique tourism products for visitors.

The visitors are guided before flying

Up to now, there have been travel companies of Saigontourist Travel, Vietravel, Fiditour Travel - Vietluxtour, TSTtourist in Ho Chi Minh City offering this unique travel product for sale with prices ranging from VND4 million (US$174) to VND5 million (US$217) a passenger for a 40- minute flight.

With AW-189 and EC-155B1 helicopters, tourists can enjoy a bird's-eye view of Aeon Mall Tan Phu, Aeon Mall Binh Tan, RMIT University, Phu My Bridge, Thu Thiem Bridge, Landmark 81 building and Binh Quoi tourism site, and the beauty of the whole city.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong