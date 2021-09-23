Ho Chi Minh City receives four million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (L) poses a photo with representatives of T&T Group Joint Stock Company and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank.



Accordingly, the Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits were donated by T&T Group Joint Stock Company, Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) and the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank).

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau receives the medical equipment and supplies from representatives of the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank.



Currently, the city needs ten million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits so the medical equipment and supplies are considered as a very meaningful gift at the current tough time. HCMC would like to thank the units for their great and timely supports this time to help the city medical sector soon repel the pandemic and bring Ho Chi Minh City to the new-normal state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked for the supports of people, enterprises and benefactors to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong