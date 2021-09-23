  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City receives four million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits

SGGP
A ceremony to receive four million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits worth VND373 billion (US$16.4 million) severing HCMC residents yesterday was held by the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City - the Ho Chi Minh City Board for the mobilization, reception and distribution of Covid-19 pandemic prevention funds.
Ho Chi Minh City receives four million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits ảnh 1 Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau (L) poses a  photo with representatives of T&T Group Joint Stock Company and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank.
Accordingly, the Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits were donated by T&T Group Joint Stock Company, Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) and the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank).
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau thanked for the supports of people, enterprises and benefactors to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City receives four million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits ảnh 2 Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau receives the medical equipment and supplies from representatives of the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank.
Currently, the city needs ten million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits so the medical equipment and supplies are considered as a very meaningful gift at the current tough time. HCMC would like to thank the units for their great and timely supports this time to help the city medical sector soon repel the pandemic and bring Ho Chi Minh City to the new-normal state.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more