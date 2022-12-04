Ho Chi Minh City, Champasak sign MOU on cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Governor of Champasak Province Vilayvong Bouddakham sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. (Photo: Viet Dung)



At the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation between the HCMC People’s Committee and authorities of Champasak Province.

In the upcoming time, Ho Chi Minh City and Champasak Province will strengthen the delegations exchange , promote cooperation among departments, agencies and enterprises, share experiences in fields that the two sides are concern; strengthen meetings and share experience in Party building, State management, youth cooperation, cultural heritage preservation, sports cooperation to help people of the two localities to understand more about the tradition and contribute to tightening the deep solidarity between the peoples of the two countries.In addition, the two localities shall collaborate to host activities of trade and investment promotion, enterprises connection, encourage businesses of two sides to collaborate heading to open Champasak – HCMC Trade Center in Champasak; strengthen the cooperation activities in the field of socio-economy collaboration and so on.HCMC will continue to support the human resources training for Champasak Province, and collaborate to host activities of exchange and sports competition.Besides, the two sides will collaborate to implement the “Vietnamese families with Laos students” project. Particularly, HCMC will receive Laos students from Champasak province to stay with Vietnamese families during their studying in HCMC.On the same day, the delegates came Monument to President Ho Chi Minh to offer flowers, posed for photos with the heads of international local delegations having friendly and cooperative relations with the city, experienced the city tour on the double-decker bus, and visited the Reunification Palace.

By Van Do- Translated by Huyen Huong