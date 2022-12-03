HCMC holds first friendship dialogue with foreign localities

An overview of the dialogue. (Photo:VNA)

The event aims to promote the friendship and cooperation between HCMC and foreign localities as well as popularize the country and people to international friends.



Speaking at the opening, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said in addition to the rapid expansion of cooperative relations, the city's collaboration activities are diversified, bringing many practical results, contributing to the implementation of the country's foreign policy and serving the city’s socio-economic development.



The official emphasized that a "Mayors' conference" that took place right after the opening would be an opportunity to exchange experience and ways to deepen the relations, thus facilitating international integration.



He also said that the presence of leaders from central agencies and foreign guests at the event was not only great support for HCMC, but also reflected the friendship and determination to work together to further promote international cooperation activities in the coming time.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son spoke highly of the organization of the dialogue, saying it demonstrated the city’s creativeness and its leading role in implementing external activities at the local level.



He hoped that foreign localities and HCMC will continue to unite and step up cooperation activities in all fields, making positive contributions to the development and prosperity of each country.



The minister thanked the international community, including friends of HCMC, for supporting and providing vaccines for Vietnam and HCMC in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Son said he wished that the spirit of cooperation will continue to be promoted in the post-pandemic recovery.



At the end of the dialogue, the localities agreed to further strengthen the friendship and comprehensive cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and understanding. They also set forth initiatives to enhance people-to-people exchanges and cohesion.

VNA