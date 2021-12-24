HCMC’s women take chances for active integration

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, R), chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offer gift to the HCMC Women Union. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the HCMC Women Union ’s activities that followed the guidelines of the Vietnam Women's Union and accomplished required missions of the city.

The union has mobilized social resources to join hands with the municipal Party and people to overcome challenges, especially in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his sincere sympathy to families of people who died from Covid-19 over their pain and loss.

The City’s Party Chief praised the HCMC Women Union’s achievements over the past time and hoped the organization’s members will actively participate in the implementation of the resolutions of the 11th HCMC Party Congress, and coordinate with departments, political and social units to strengthen the supervision, contributing to building urban administration.

Additionally, the women unions at all levels need to take care of the spiritual and material life of members, create jobs and support disadvantaged and disabled women.

The HCMC Women Union has launched emulation movements, including building the image of HCMC’s typical women associated with solidarity, humanity, creativity, happy family and desire to rise up; building a family meeting the required standards of No Poverty, No law’s violations, No Gender Discrimination, No violations of population law and policy, Undernourished children, and clean house-clean kitchen-clean street.

On this occasion, chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai handed over VND100 billion to the HCMC Women Union to carry out the project, “Providing loan for women to start their business, production and economic development in the 2021-2026 period”.

Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran has been re-elected for the position in the 2021-2026 tenure with high endorsement ratings at the congress.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai hands over VND100 billion to the HCMC Women Union.



By Thu Huong, Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh