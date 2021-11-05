Cu Chi District supports needy women to access to preferential capital

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (L) attends the 12th Women's Congress at district level for the 2021-2026 term in Cu Chi on November 4.

In addition, the district’s women union must also create favorable condition for women to approach the preferential capital sources and help them develop their business, she added.



The Cu Chi District ’s Women's Union has offered loans to support needy members of the union and poor women to continue their business operations and stabilize living conditions.

Chairwoman of the Cu Chi District’s Women's Union Cao Thi Thanh Nhan has been re-elected for her position for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le congratulates the Excutive Board of the Cu Chi District's Women Union for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C, front line) and Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang (L) congratulate the Excutive Board of the Cu Chi District's Women Union for the 2021-2026 term.



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh