HCMC’s leaders offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs on Con Dao Island

Leaders and officials of HCMC offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs at Hang Duong Cemetery on Con Dao Island.

Attending the incense offering ceremony was former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Deputy Head of Central Economic Commission Nguyen Thanh Phong, former Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Dua, former Chairwomen of the municipal People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao and Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and leaders of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.



Deputies sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation on the islands that is also known as the holy land.



Hang Duong Cemetery is the resting place of nearly 2,000 revolutionary soldiers and patriots, including revolutionaries of Le Hong Phong, Nguyen An Ninh, Vo Thi Sau, Ngo Gia Tu and Luu Chi Hieu.



Hang Keo Cemetery is a place where over 10,000 political prisoners in Con Dao Prison were buried in the area of around 97,000 square meters by French colonists in the 20th century till the period of white terrorists 1940-1941. In 1997, the graves found here were converted to area D in Hang Duong Cemetery. There are only natural forests and prisoner’s remains that have not been found yet in the cemetery. Hang Keo Cemetery was recognized as a National Special Relic in 2012.

The 16-island archipelago Con Dao is located around 180 km off Vung Tau City in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, about 230 kilometers southeast of HCMC. It is well known for nice wild beaches with white sand, deep blue sea, and colorful coral reefs. French colonialists and the Americans turned the islands into a prison to jail Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers in the wartime. The offshore relic has attracted many local and foreign visitors in recent years.

Leaders and officials of HCMC attend a national flag-hoisting ceremony which was held on Con Dao Island.



By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh