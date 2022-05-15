HCMC’s NA deputies pay tribute to heroic martyrs on Con Dao Islands

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and 14th and 15th National Assembly (NA) deputies of HCMC visit and pay tribute to heroic martyrs at cemeteries on Con Dao Islands.

Attending the trip was former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Tran Kim Yen.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and NA deputies of HCMC offer incenses to martyrs.

The NA deputies sincerely commemorated and expressed deep gratitude to the heroes, fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation on the islands that is also known as the holy land; and visited Con Dao Museum and Con Dao Prison.

The 16-island archipelago Con Dao is located around 180 km off Vung Tau City in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, about 230 kilometers southeast of HCMC. It is well known for nice wild beaches with white sand, deep blue sea, and colorful coral reefs. French colonialists and the Americans turned the islands into a prison to jail Vietnamese revolutionary soldiers in the wartime. The offshore relic has attracted many local and foreign visitors in recent years.

Former Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam offers incenses to fallen soldiers.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh