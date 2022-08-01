HCMC’s leaders offer gifts to policy beneficiary families

HCMC officials offer incense to commemorate heroic martyrs at the Base of the Sai Gon-Gia Dinh Sai Gon-Gia Dinh Regional Party Committee in Ben Tre Province.

Attending the trip was Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Ben Tre Province, Ho Thi Hoang Yen; Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union, Phan Thi Thanh Phuong; Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District, Pham Hong Son; and Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong.



The leaders extended sincere gratefulness and deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who dedicated their lives to the nation.

The delegation also visited and presented gifts to families with meritorious service to the country; wounded soldiers, student volunteers of HCMC’s Traditional Medicine Institute who provided free medical examination and medicines to needy people in Ben Tre Province.

Leaders visit an exhibition area at the Base of the Sai Gon-Gia Dinh Regional Party Committee.

During a two-day visit to Dong Thap, An Giang, and Ben Tre on July 30-31, the delegation of HCMC’s officials offered 440 presents to policy beneficiary families in Thap Muoi and Lap Vo districts in Dong Thap Province, Long Xuyen City in An Giang Province and Mo Cay Bac District in Ben Tre Province; gave financial assistance to the lighting project on rural streets in Lap Vo District’s Tan My Commune and the purchase of playground equipment for the children area at Memorial House of President Ton Duc Thang in An Giang Province.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu offers gifts to policy beneficiary families Student volunteers of HCMC’s Traditional Medicine Institute provide free medical examination and medicines to needy people in Ben Tre Province.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh