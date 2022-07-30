HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front

The delegation of HCMC's officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of a children’s pool in Thap Muoi District's Tan Kieu Commune.

Attending the trip was Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union, Phan Thi Thanh Phuong; Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District, Pham Hong Son; Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong; and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province, Pham Thien Nghia.



The delegation participated in a groundbreaking ceremony of a children’s pool, handed over a computing room and 70 gifts to disadvantaged students, organized a training course on public services and provided free health check-ups and medicines for more than 500 people in Thap Muoi District’s Tan Kieu Commune.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu offers gifts to students. Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong hands over presents to needy students.

Besides, the city’s officials took part in an inauguration ceremony of a lighting project on rural streets and presented ten scholarships, ten bicycles, and 100 life jackets to students of the Tan My Primary School 2 in Lap Vo District’s Tan My Commune.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu extended health wishes to volunteers and congratulated them on completing the community projects bringing practical benefits to the local people living in the province. He also encouraged disadvantaged students of the province to overcome challenges in studying.

The delegation visits young volunteers of the Science Development Program of the HCMC Youth Union. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (3rd, R) offers gifts to young volunteers of the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign. At an inauguration ceremony of a lighting project on rural streets



By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh