  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front

SGGP
A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu on July 30 visited and offered gifts to young volunteers of the Science Development Program of the HCMC Youth Union and students of the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign who carry out missions in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap
HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front ảnh 1 The delegation of HCMC's officials participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of a children’s pool in Thap Muoi District's Tan Kieu Commune.
Attending the trip was Secretary of HCMC’s Youth Union, Phan Thi Thanh Phuong; Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Nhuan District, Pham Hong Son; Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong; and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province, Pham Thien Nghia.
The delegation participated in a groundbreaking ceremony of a children’s pool, handed over a computing room and 70 gifts to disadvantaged students, organized a training course on public services and provided free health check-ups and medicines for more than 500 people in Thap Muoi District’s Tan Kieu Commune.
HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front ảnh 2 Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu offers gifts to students.
HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front ảnh 3 Editor-in-Chief of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tang Huu Phong hands over presents to needy students.
Besides, the city’s officials took part in an inauguration ceremony of a lighting project on rural streets and presented ten scholarships, ten bicycles, and 100 life jackets to students of the Tan My Primary School 2 in Lap Vo District’s Tan My Commune.
Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu extended health wishes to volunteers and congratulated them on completing the community projects bringing practical benefits to the local people living in the province. He also encouraged disadvantaged students of the province to overcome challenges in studying.
HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front ảnh 4 The delegation visits young volunteers of the Science Development Program of the HCMC Youth Union.
HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front ảnh 5 Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (3rd, R) offers gifts to young volunteers of the 2022 Summer Volunteer Campaign.
HCMC’s leaders visit volunteers in Dong Thap’s front ảnh 6 At an inauguration ceremony of a lighting project on rural streets

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more