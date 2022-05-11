HCMC’s delegation visits Truong Sa island, DK1 platform

Rear Admiral Luong Viet Hung, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy speaks at the departure ceremony.

The delegation previously offered incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships, also known as “ No Number Naval Ships ” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC before the departure.

On October 23, 1961, the General Command (now known as Ministry of National Defense) established a military sea transport force called Group 759 to provide goods, medicines, weapons, technical equipment, and military staff on the unnumbered ships in the legendary Sea Trail from the north to the southern frontline, bolstering people’s contribution in defeating the US imperialists and liberating the south, subsequently reunifying the country. In 1964, the Group 759 was renamed Group 125, aka the “No Number Naval Ships.

The delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials

As planned, the delegation will visit and offer gifts to soldiers and people on the Truong Sa archipelago and troops stationed on DK1 platform.

The program aims to give a deep knowledge of the daily activities of soldiers and people on the islands to the city’s residents, raise the public’s awareness of sovereignty over seas and islands, and call people to participate in “For the sea and islands of the country – For the national front land” movement.





By Viet Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh