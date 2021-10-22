Activities marks 60th anniversary of the “Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea”

The Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC transport hundreds of tons of food and essential goods to people affected by the pandemic. In addition, the brigade handed over two charity houses, helped fishermen, gave support to 35 disadvantaged military families and transported hundreds of tons of food and essential goods to people affected by the pandemic.

On October 23rd, 1961, the General Command (now known as Ministry of National Defense) established a military sea transport force called Group 759 to provide goods, medicines, weapons, technical equipment, and military staff on the unnumbered ships in the legendary Sea Trail from the north to the southern frontline, bolstering people’s contribution in defeating the US imperialists and liberating the south, subsequently reunifying the country. In 1964, the Group 759 was renamed Group 125, aka the “No Number Naval Ships.”

The Quang Binh province Youth Union and the naval combat engineer battalion 83 on October 21 presented gifted war veterans and martyrs’ families of the secret fleet of transport ships, also known as “No Number Naval Ships”.

The Naval Region 2 Command previously offered incenses to heroic martyrs of the No Number Naval Ships” at the monument titled Ho Chi Minh Trail by Sea in Phuoc Thuan Commune in Xuyen Moc District, Ba Ria Vung Tau Province and Thanh Phong Commune in Ben Tre’s Thanh Phu District.

The Naval Region 2 Command presented gifts to 17 families under preferential treatment policy in Thanh Phong Commune in Ben Tre’s Thanh Phu District.





By staff eriters – Translated by Kim Khanh