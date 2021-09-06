HCMC’s Chairman visits military soldiers on the frontline of pandemic

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai chairs a working session with the authorities of Phu Nhuan and Binh Thanh districts. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation paid visits to the Military Command of Thu Duc City; the Division 5 of the 7th Military Region; HCMC Maritime Vocational College; the Air Defense Brigade of the Air Force 77 and the Artillery Bridge 75 under the 7th Military Region; Military medical officers of the Ministry of Defense who are working in the Military Commands of Phu Nhuan and Binh Thanh districts.



The Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC highly appreciated the significant contribution of the city’s armed forces and military officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Army Corps 4 under the Vietnam People's Army, Army Officer Training School No.2 (Nguyen Hue University) and HCMC Maritime Vocational College in supporting HCMC in the combat against the virus.

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai visits the Military Command of Thu Duc City.

He acknowledged the coordination of the units and the Military Command of Thu Duc City to establish 54 trans-ward Covid-19 control stations, implement patrols in the streets, transport essential goods, provide bags of food and medicines to local people, help people shop for food and provide treatment to Covid-19 patients at home and field hospitals.

He asked the HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Go Vap District to immediately provide medical supplies, including medicines used for assisting Covid-19 treatment, protective suits, rapid test kits for the Air Defense Brigade of the Air Force 77 and the 7th Military Region that have some officers infected with Covid-19.

Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai presents gifts to the Air Defense Brigade of the Air Force 77 and the Artillery Bridge 75 under the 7th Military Region.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Nhuan District Nguyen Dong Tung, the district has strictly complied with the Directive 16/CT-TTg of the Prime Minister on the implementation of urgent measures for the prevention and control of Covid-19 with the support of military medical officers from the Ministry of Defense.

Some 131,494 people over 18 years old received one jab of vaccines and 34,110 households took Covid-19 tests. The district identified 991 F0 cases.

As of September 4, there were 1,557 F0 cases under treatment and 2,310 patients recovered from the coronavirus. The Covid-19 death tally was at 75.

The district has so far provided 25,467 bags of food and essential items to households and cash assistance worth more than VND50.2 billion to 150,912 people, he added.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thanh District Vu Ngoc Tuat said that the district has 20,000 F0 cases with half of these having recovered from the disease and 522 deaths. Some 320,000 people over 18 got vaccinated.