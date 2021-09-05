The opening ceremony of the new 2020-2021 academic year is organized in the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the event were Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC’s Party Committee cum Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc; Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5 Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu together with representatives of teaching staff, parents and students of the school.

According to Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, students of secondary schools and high schools will go back to school at home on September 6 while the pupils of primary schools will begin the new school year on September 8.

HCMC's leaders and teaching staff attend the event. Outstanding students of the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted join the opening ceremony of the new school year.

At first, the online classes will be applied for the first semester academic year 2021-2022. Schools across the city must help students continue their education through video lessons and complete the program effectively as well as build teaching plans when the pandemic can be managed and controlled.

On this occasion, in his letter sent to the sector at the outset of the 2021-2022 school year, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his best wishes to and expressed his sympathy for teachers, students and families who are suffering life instabilities and losses due to pandemic in hard-hit localities.

In addition, the Prime Minister also issued the Directive 24/CT-TTg on strengthening safety measures for teaching and ensuring the quality of the educational program amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai congratulates students on the occasion of the begining of the new school year. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai beats the drum to officially open the 2021-2022 school year in the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted.

In Hanoi, the opening ceremony of the new 2021-2022 academic year was held in the Trung Vuong Secondary School in Hoan Kiem District and broadcast live on Hanoi Television’s channels with the participation of Secretary of the Hanoi Paty Committee Dinh Tien Dung, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Chu Ngoc Anh and Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do.

The virtual and direct opening ceremonies of the new school year were organized in many provinces, including Son La, Lai Chau, Thai Binh, Quang Ninh, Bac Giang, Ha Tinh, Can Tho, Quang Ngai.

The opening ceremony of the new 2021-2022 academic year is held in the Trung Vuong Secondary School in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District . The opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year in Bac Giang Province Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks with students in the opening ceremony of the new school year in Hanoi. The opening ceremony of the new school year in Hanoi is broadcast live on Hanoi Television’s channels. The opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year in the Le Van Thiem Secondary School in Ha Tinh Province Ha Tinh Province's leaders attend the event. The opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year in the Le Hong Phong Secondary High School in Quang Ngai Province Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai Province, Bui Thi Quynh Van beats the drum to officially open the 2021-2022 school year. Students attend virtual opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year at home. Students of the Tinh Ha Primary School and Nguyen Chanh Secondary School in Son Tinh District, Quang Ngai Province attend virtual opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year at home. Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province presents backpack to students . The opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 school year in Binh Dinh Province Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Dinh Province beats the drum to open the 2021-2022 school year. Chairman of the People's Council of Can Tho City Pham Van Hieu beats the drum to open the 2021-2022 school year. Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province Nguyen Thanh Binh beats the drum to open the 2021-2022 school year. The opening ceremony of the new school year in Kien Giang Province is broadcast live on the province's TV.

