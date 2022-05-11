HCMC’s Chairman extends Buddha’s birthday greetings





Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) expresses greetings to the Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10.

At the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his sincere thanks to the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC for their contribution to the city’s development and fight against Covid-19.

He deeply acknowledged the great support and donation of the Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and in calling dignitaries and followers to temporarily halt gatherings together for worship and participating in charity activities supporting needy people and caring for Covid-10 patient s.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers incense at e Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda.

In addition, the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha has also joined hands and contributed opinions to the municipal government to carry out its missions and tasks.

He hoped that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in HCMC will continue to organize activities to improve people’s emotional well-being after the disease and contribute to the building of the city.

On this occasion, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates wished a happy festive season and extended greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (3rd, L) visits Most Venerable Danh Lung, member of the VBS’ Executive Council cum Deputy Chief of the VBS’s Southern Central Office in Ho Chi Minh City and Abbot of Candaransi pagoda.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Tam, Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council cum Head of the VBS Central Committee’s International Department hoped that the city’s authorities will continuously support the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to gain better performance at work.

On the same day, the delegation visited and expressed greetings to Most Venerable Danh Lung, member of the VBS’ Executive Council cum Deputy Chief of the VBS’s Southern Central Office in Ho Chi Minh City and Abbot of Candaransi pagoda.







By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh