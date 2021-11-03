HCMC expresses gratitude to religious organizations for supporting Covid fight

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (L) presents a letter of thanks to the Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front To Thi Bich Chau deeply acknowledged the great support and donation of the Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the General Confederation of the Southern Evangelical Churches of Vietnam, especially in calling dignitaries and followers to temporarily halt gatherings together for worship and participating in charity activities supporting needy people and caring for Covid-10 patients.



She highly appreciated the spirit of sharing of religious volunteers , complying with HCMC’s prevention and control of pandemic and helping the city put the disease under control.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, To Thi Bich Chau (L) presents a letter of thanks to the General Confederation of the Southern Evangelical Churches of Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, CZ Slovakia Vietnam Company handed over medical equipment worth EUR133,000 to assist HCMC in the fight against Covid-19. The gift includes seven ventilators, 500,000 Medical Syringe and Needle Sets.

Speaking at the receiving event, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Hoai Nam Chau extended his heartfelt thanks to the CZ Slovakia Vietnam for the donation.

He said that these Covid supplies will be distributed to Covid-19 treatment hospitals, including Trung Vuong, HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

By Dinh Ly, Do Van – Translated by Kim Khanh